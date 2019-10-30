Volleyball playoffs: Hough defeats Scotland in second round

Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland’s Carleigh Carter spikes the ball during a regular-season game at Pinecrest. The Lady Scots were eliminated from the 4A state playoffs by Hough on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland’s Carleigh Carter spikes the ball during a regular-season game at Pinecrest. The Lady Scots were eliminated from the 4A state playoffs by Hough on Tuesday.

CORNELIUS — Hough High School ended Scotland’s volleyball season in the second round of the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Huskies defeated the 12th-seeded Lady Scots 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16).

Scotland finished the year with an overall record of 17-9. In Mallory Wheeler’s second year as head coach, the Lady Scots finished the regular season as the runner-up in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs by defeating Phillip O. Berry Academy at home in the first round on Saturday.

The Lady Scots had three seniors on their roster, including two four-year players. Senior libero Abby Quick was a key facilitator for Scotland in all aspects of the game. Senior Asjah Swindell provided a hard-hitting presence up front, and she finished the season with the third-most kills on the team. Senior Saya Inamura helped spark some momentum with her serves and defensive play late in the regular season.

Scotland had a 10-match winning streak at one point this season. The Lady Scots posted a 12-3 record at home.

With the win over Scotland, Hough advanced to play the winner of 20th-seeded Page and fourth-seeded West Forsyth.

Lady Scots eliminated from playoffs