Preview: Scotland looks to bounce back from first loss

Scotland defensive back Kris McLean returns an interception for a touchdown during last week's game against Pinecrest.

LAURINBURG — With the sour taste of a loss to Pinecrest still lingering, Scotland’s football team will travel to Lumberton for its next-to-last regular-season game on Friday night.

Numerous penalties and other mistakes hurt the Scots in a 36-28 loss to Pinecrest at home last week. The Scots (8-1, 4-1 SAC) must now bounce back quickly with two games left on their regular-season schedule.

“It’s pretty important (to bounce back),” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “We were disappointed in how we played last Thursday night. Definitely disappointed in the outcome. We did some good things — we don’t want to act like we didn’t do some good things. But it woke us up that you can’t make mistakes, have penalties, turn the ball over and do those kinds of things, and beat a good football team.”

Scotland’s offense has been error-prone at several times this season. But penalties were a particularly big issue against Pinecrest; the Scots were flagged 17 times for 185 yards.

Scotland’s loss last week gave Richmond sole possession of first place in the SAC. Scotland and Pinecrest are now tied for second place. But depending on how things go in the final two weeks of the season, Scotland could still end up with a share of the conference title. The Scots will host Richmond next week.

“We’ve laid it out to our kids that, at the end of the day, if we beat Richmond, we’re still conference champions,” Bailey said. “Albeit it might be a three-way tie, but we’ll take it.”

On the other side of the ball, the inexperienced Pirates (2-7, 0-5 SAC) raised some eyebrows with a pair of non-conference wins, defeating Pine Forest on the road and E.A. Laney at home. But a lackluster start to conference play was followed by the sudden, unexplained retirement of second-year head coach Kelly Williamson several days after a 42-0 loss to Seventy-First. Defensive coordinator Adam Deese took over as head coach on an interim basis.

“It’s not an easy situation for their kids or their coaches,” Bailey said. “They’ve struggled lately. Earlier in the year they did some good things … they’ve got some good athletes.

“It’s going to be their senior night. The seniors will play very hard for them,” he added. “They do have some talent. That’s never been an issue at Lumberton. Lumberton’s a lot like Hoke County. They’ve got players, it’s just a matter of putting it all together, and sometimes it’s mystifying on why that can’t happen.”

Mobile quarterback Jadarian Chatman is at the helm of Lumberton’s offense. Chatman and junior running back Tazarie Butler spearhead Lumberton’s rushing attack.

“(Chatman) is as good an athlete as there is in the conference,” Bailey said.

Senior receiver Jordan McNeil is Chatman’s primary target through the air.

Through five conference games this season, the Pirates have been outscored 237-28.

The streak

Scotland owns an eight-game winning streak against the Pirates. Lumberton’s last win over Scotland was a 24-19 win in 2010.

When and where

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Lumberton High School’s Alton Brooks Stadium.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

