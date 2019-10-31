SAC Power Rankings: Scotland swaps places with Pinecrest

Each week of the regular season, The Laurinburg Exchange publishes its own football power rankings for the Sandhills Athletic Conference. These rankings are based on team performance, storylines, upcoming games, injuries and analysis from the sports desk.

Here are the most recent power rankings.

1. Richmond (9-0, 5-0 SAC) No change

Richmond routed Lumberton last week, and Pinecrest handed Scotland its first loss. That gave Richmond sole possession of first place in the conference. The conference title still could be split between two or three teams, but the Raiders are in the driver’s seat. They host a struggling Seventy-First team this week before playing at Scotland next week.

2. Pinecrest (8-1, 4-1 SAC) Previous: 3

Pinecrest picked up a huge win at Scotland last week. Sure, the Scots shot themselves in the foot numerous times, but that shouldn’t overshadow the face that Pinecrest came ready to play.

The Patriots will face another difficult test when Kevin Sentell, Anthony Fiffie and the rest of Jack Britt’s offense come to town this week.

3. Scotland (8-1, 4-1 SAC) Previous: 2

Scotland’s loss last week at Pinecrest was a tough one to swallow. The Scots had several opportunities to put the game away and stay undefeated, but the Patriots took advantage of Scotland’s many errors and escaped with a win.

Scotland shouldn’t have much trouble dealing with Lumberton this week, as long as the Scots aren’t looking ahead to next week’s game against Richmond.

4. Jack Britt (7-2, 3-2 SAC) No change

The Buccaneers defeated Hoke 16-14 last week. It was Jack Britt’s lowest scoring output of the season.

Jack Britt’s offense can be dangerous when quarterback Kevin Sentell finds his groove. He’ll need to have a solid outing in a big game at Pinecrest this week.

5. Hoke (5-4, 2-3 SAC) Previous: T4

Hoke is on a three-game skid, but the Bucks are still looking much-improved this season. They’ll be on their home field for a game against winless Purnell Swett this week.

6. Seventy-First (5-4, 2-3 SAC) No change

Seventy-First led by just one touchdown at halftime against Purnell Swett last week, but the Falcons eventually pulled away for a 34-14 win. The return of running back Kore Prentice-Coles provided a big boost for the Falcons.

The Falcons are on the road at Richmond this week.

7. Lumberton (2-7, 0-5 SAC) No change

Lumberton’s tumultuous season will probably not get any better when Scotland comes to town on Friday night. The Scots will be looking for a bounce-back win after falling to Pinecrest last week. Meanwhile, the Pirates are on a five-game skid. Lumberton is learning that facing Richmond and Scotland in back-to-back weeks isn’t easy, but the Pirates will have a shot at one last victory against Purnell Swett next week.

8. Purnell Swett (0-9, 0-5 SAC) No change

Purnell Swett was able to hang tough with Seventy-First last week. The Rams are playing their best football of the year. Although they have been overpowered by many other teams in the conference, Purnell Swett shouldn’t be counted out in this week’s game at Hoke.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

