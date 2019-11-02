Scots cruise past Pirates, turn attention to rivalry game

Tyler Barfield, who threw half of Scotland’s four touchdown passes on Friday night at Lumberton, drops back for a pass against the Pirates. Tyler Barfield, who threw half of Scotland’s four touchdown passes on Friday night at Lumberton, drops back for a pass against the Pirates.

LUMBERTON — Scotland’s football team held Lumberton to 63 yards of total offense in a 48-0 rout of the Pirates on Friday night.

Quarterbacks Bruce Wall and Tyler Barfield threw for two touchdowns apiece. Mandrell Johnson had two touchdown receptions for the Scots (9-1, 5-1 SAC). Trey Chavis and Jhamari Smith both had one touchdown catch. Running backs R.J. Nicholson, Savion Leak and Jaleel Purvis each rushed for one touchdown.

Scotland’s dominant performance was expected — the Pirates (2-8, 0-6 SAC) have been struggling this season, and Scotland was looking to rebound from a loss to Pinecrest last week.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “I wish we would have handled business last week. That handcuffed us to where it’s all about his week now. It’s the difference between being a possible No. 1 seed to a No. 3 seed, and having to play on the road.

“But at the end of the day all you can ask for is an opportunity to be a conference champion, and not many people get that opportunity.”

Scotland picked up 351 yards of total offense. The Scots scored on each of their six first-half drives to take a 41-0 lead at halftime. Scotland began subbing in its backups in the second half.

Lumberton’s Jordan McNeil had two receptions for 18 yards. Running back Taft Powers recorded 32 yards on 10 carries.

Both teams will now turn their attention to their rivalry games next week. Scotland hosts SAC leader Richmond, and Lumberton travels to Purnell Swett.

