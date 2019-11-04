Scotland’s cross country season ends at Mideast Regional

RAEFORD — Scotland High’s cross country team competed at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional at Carolina Horse Park on Saturday. Scotland’s boys finished in 15th place out of 19 teams, and the Lady Scots finished in 13th place out of 16 teams.

Green Hope won the boys regional title. Panther Creek won the girls title.

In the boys race, Scotland’s Jackson Sellers (17:31.01) finished in 34th place. Cooper Sutherland (18:20.09, 67th place) was the next Scot to cross the finish line. Scotland’s other finishers were Aaron Aycock (18:28.57, 71st), Keldon Clark (19:31.44, 102nd), Hogan Hyatt (19:53.58, 105th), Jennings Dean (20:01.92, 108th) and Grayson Smith (21:29.06, 119th).

In the girls race, Madison Williams (22:50.80, 65th), Bethany Matthews (22:57.10, 68th) and Carson Buie (22:58.60, 69th) paced the Lady Scots. They were followed by Mikayla Tucker (24:31.50, 85th), Tabitha Williams (25:15.40, 89th) and Laura Wlodarcazak (25:19.80, 91st).

Sandhills Athletic Conference competitor Pinecrest was well-represented in the top ranks of both races. Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder and Vanessa Alder finished first and second, respectively, in the girls race. The Patriots had three runners finish in the top 20 in the boys race.

Scotland didn’t have any runners qualify for the state meet, so the cross country team’s season is now over. None of Scotland’s runners were seniors this year. Net year’s senior class could include at least six runners.

