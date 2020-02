LAURINBURG — The sixth-seeded Scotland High football team (9-2) will host 11th-seeded South Central (5-6) this week in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

The winner of that game will make the trip to Durham to face No. 3 Jordan next week.

The Falcons ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, including a pair of lopsided losses — 49-7 to J.H. Rose and 41-6 to D.H. Conley. In the 2017 state playoffs, Scotland routed South Central 75-34.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_helmet.jpg