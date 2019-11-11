Tester: Scots gear up for another playoff run

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

Last Friday night, we saw a clash between two high school football teams that have very real chances of competing for two different state championships.

Richmond remained undefeated by exploiting every one of Scotland’s weaknesses and mistakes. Richmond’s offense, powered by Division I-caliber quarterback Caleb Hood, hit the gas pedal in the second half. And Richmond’s defense did everything in its power to make Scotland throw the football. That’s not Scotland’s bread and butter.

The Raiders are definitely one of North Carolina’s elite football teams. Scotland is strong as well, but the big moments on Friday night — Richmond’s gut-punch of a touchdown before halftime, as well as Richmond’s second-half surge that had most of Scotland’s fans scurrying to the exits — caused the Scots to hang their heads, and they started to not play to their full potential.

But Bailey reminded his team of something important after the game: Richmond is not on Scotland’s radar for the rest of the season. The Raiders are heading to the 4AA playoffs (which includes the most populated schools in the 4A classification), and Scotland is heading to the 4A playoffs (for the smaller schools in 4A). Scotland likely won’t be facing anyone as talented as Richmond in the 4A bracket.

“We don’t have to play anyone like (Richmond),” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said after the game. “But if we don’t come back Monday with a different approach, it’s not going to matter. We’ve got to decide if this is something we really want to do.”

The task at hand is a third-straight run to the 4A state championship game. The first step in that process for the sixth-seeded Scots is a first-round game against 11th-seeded South Central this week. If the Scots win, they’ll make the familiar trek to Durham to face third-seeded Jordan next week. Scotland narrowly defeated Jordan 26-25 in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Whoever wins the second-round game at Jordan will advance to face either Jack Britt, Knightdale or South View with a 4A East Regional appearance on the line.

Do the Scots have another playoff run in the tank? Better yet, are they capable of bringing home Scotland’s second football state championship trophy? We’ll see what this team is really made of in the next few weeks.

Brandon Tester Sports editor https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Brandon-Tester-1.jpg Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester