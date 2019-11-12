Eagles compete for title

Laurinburg Exchange file photo The Carver Middle School football team will face Rockingham Middle School in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship game on Wednesday night at Pate Stadium. The game will begin at 6 p.m. Laurinburg Exchange file photo The Carver Middle School football team will face Rockingham Middle School in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship game on Wednesday night at Pate Stadium. The game will begin at 6 p.m.

