Duran, McDonald named All-SAC

LAURINBURG — Scotland High boys soccer players Adolfo Duran and Quron McDonald were named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team.

Duran was one of Scotland’s most productive forwards this season. The senior registered seven goals and three assists through 18 games this year. In that same span, Duran recorded 29 shots on goal.

McDonald, a senior defender, was one of Scotland’s most consistent threats on defense. McDonald used his exceptional speed to stall opponents’ runs. He was one of Scotland’s four senior defenders.

The Scots finished their season with a 3-16-1 record.

The other all-conference award recipients were:

COACH OF THE YEAR – Colin McDavid, Hoke

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Xavier Hernandez, Hoke

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR – Nick Ramirez, Purnell Swett

PINECREST – Jair Ballesteros, Nick Vences, Gray Smith, Binka Woody, Ethan Howery, Justin Phillips

HOKE – Juan Santos, Brady Callahan, Xavier Hernandez, Pedro Davila, Delani Bascombe, Mohamed Algazali

RICHMOND – Drew Davis, Noah Jordan, Lee Hayden

JACK BRITT – Cameron Adams, Justin Benson, Amin Hasan

LUMBERTON – Kameron Chavis, Jorge Gomez

PURNELL SWETT – Jafet Robles, Nehemiah Maynor

SEVENTY-FIRST – Lansse Conde, Komla Okogo