LAURINBURG — The Union Pines Lady Vikings were in control from the opening tip of their 62-25 win over Scotland’s girls basketball team on Tuesday night.

Union Pines held a 25-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Scots showed better execution later in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Vikings.

Sierra Breeden and Alyra Parker both had seven points for the Lady Scots.