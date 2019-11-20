Preview: Scotland travels to Jordan for second-round game

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Tyler Barfield looks to pitch the ball to running back Kyshaun Galberth during the Fighting Scots’ win against South Central last week. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Tyler Barfield looks to pitch the ball to running back Kyshaun Galberth during the Fighting Scots’ win against South Central last week.

LAURINBURG — In a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup, the No. 6 Scotland High football team (10-2) will travel to Durham on Friday to take on No. 3 Jordan (9-2) in the second round of the 4A East state playoffs.

Scotland won last year’s game 26-25 after denying Jordan’s last-minute 2-point conversion attempt. Perhaps the biggest story from that game was the condition of Jordan’s field. The playing surface was drenched by rain throughout that week, and the school brought in a helicopter to try to dry off the field before the game. That didn’t help much. The field quickly became an almost-unplayable mud pit.

“I don’t like it when the weather impacts any game, and the weather impacted last year’s game, with the field conditions,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “I’m not saying that gave us an advantage or a disadvantage, but it impacted the game, impacted the plays you could call.”

The weather is hardly predictable when it comes to North Carolina high school football, but scattered showers are expected to hit Durham on Friday.

Not much has changed

Jordan quarterback Ben Miller threw for 388 yards and four touchdowns against the Scots last year. Miller graduated last year, and three players have seen significant playing time under center this season. That is one of just a few differences between this year’s team and last year’s squad.

“They have a lot of the same players coming back,” Bailey said. “They’re a senior-laden team. Most of their skill guys are the same … I’m sure their coach feels like this is a good year for them with this many seniors that played last year. A lot of familiar faces on that team.”

Andrew Hayes, who had a 50-yard touchdown reception in last year’s playoff game, is the Falcons’ leading rusher this season. He is averaging just under 100 yards rushing per game. As a team, the Falcons are averaging 180 yards rushing.

Through the air, Jordan’s biggest receiving threat is senior Jonathan Cradle. He has a team-high six touchdown receptions this season.

Joaquin Davis, Cameron Carrow and Isaiah Williams have all played quarterback for the Falcons. Davis has been the most productive (670 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions).

The Falcons had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Focusing on defense

Scotland routed South Central 56-13 in the first round last week. As lopsided as that game was, the Scots still gave up some big plays on defense. Bailey said that can’t happen this week.

“We cannot give up big plays in the passing game,” Bailey said. “That’s been a bugaboo for us. When we get teams in third and long, we’ve got to get off the field. I almost feel like teams got us where they want us when it’s third and long.

“Those should be great downs for us, with our pass rushers. We should be able to dominate third down.”

When and where

Friday’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Charles E. Jordan High School in Durham.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Tyler Barfield looks to pitch the ball to running back Kyshaun Galberth during the Fighting Scots’ win against South Central last week. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_5868.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Tyler Barfield looks to pitch the ball to running back Kyshaun Galberth during the Fighting Scots’ win against South Central last week.

Scots will head to Durham on Friday

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester