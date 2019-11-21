Football playoffs: 5 Sandhills Athletic teams remain

LAURINBURG — Six Sandhills Athletic Conference football teams earned state playoff bids, and five of them are still alive in the second round.

Pinecrest lost its first-round game in the 4AA bracket last week. That means Richmond and Hoke are the only SAC teams remaining in the 4AA classification. Top-seeded Richmond had a bye last week, and No. 7 Hoke defeated No. 10 Millbrook 20-10.

Richmond will host No. 8 Hough this week. Hough shutout No. 9 Olympic 28-0 in the first round. The winner of Richmond’s game this week will face either No. 4 Myers Park or No. 5 Ardrey Kell in the third round. Hoke will play at No. 2 Leesville Road this week.

Scotland, Jack Britt and Seventy-First all won their first-round games in the 4A bracket. The No. 6 Fighting Scots routed No. 11 South Central 56-13, No. 7 Jack Britt narrowly defeated No. 10 Knightdale 21-20, and No. 8 Seventy-First beat No. 9 Riverside-Durham 28-20.

Scotland plays at No. 3 Jordan in Durham this week. If the Scots win, they’ll move on to face the winner of Jack Britt and No. 2 South View in the third round. Seventy-First plays at No. 1 New Bern on Friday. If the Falcons pull of the upset, they’ll take on the winner of No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons and No. 5 Heritage.

The 4AA and 4A state championship games are scheduled to be played at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Pinecrest was eliminated last week

