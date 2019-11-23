Scotland defeats Jordan in second round of playoffs

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland quarterback Bruce Wall evades a tackle during the Scots’ second-round game at Jordan on Friday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland quarterback Bruce Wall evades a tackle during the Scots’ second-round game at Jordan on Friday.

DURHAM — The sixth-seeded Scotland High football team logged 494 yards of total offense in a 62-27 win over No. 3 Jordan on Friday in the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

On offense, the Scots used a wildcat formation in which running back Kyshaun Galberth took direct snaps for most of the night. That game plan was successful. The 220-pound senior ran through defenders and finished with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. And when Galberth wasn’t carrying the ball, quarterback Bruce Wall did plenty of damage with 207 yards rushing and four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing).

“I’m proud of the offensive line,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “I thought they did a good job. Kyshaun Galberth did a great job, and Bruce running the ball tonight.

“Tonight we went to a wildcat package for the whole night, a little bit different, and it really worked good for tonight. Next week it’ll be something different. This time of year, we’re just trying to game plan to win a football game however we need to do it.”

Trey Chavis had a 39-yard touchdown reception for the Scots. Running back R.J. Nicholson scored a touchdown and logged 58 yards rushing on five carries.

The Scots had two defensive touchdowns. Ja’Qule Parker returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, and defensive lineman Dashay Singletary recovered a fumbled snap in the end zone for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Scotland’s defensive front seven was dominant. The Scots kept Jordan quarterback Joaquin Davis under pressure all night, and they held the Falcons to 5 yards rushing.

Scotland scored at least 14 points in all four quarters. The Scots started to pull away when Wall scored on a short quarterback keeper to push their lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter.

The Falcons responded with their first score of the night, a 17-yard touchdown pass from Davis to James Jennette. On Scotland’s ensuing drive, the Scots advanced all the way to Jordan’s 5-yard line before losing a fumble. But Scotland’s defense held strong and forced the Falcons to punt. Wall then scored on a 10-yard run to give Scotland a 28-7 lead.

That left the Falcons with just enough time for one more drive before halftime, and they took advantage of it. Jordan cut their deficit to 28-14 on a 20-yard touchdown reception by Jonathan Cradle.

That was a big strike for the Falcons, especially because they were set to receive the football to start the second half. And it seemed they had momentum when the Falcons returned the opening kickoff of the second half all the way to Scotland’ 30-yard line. But penalties after the kickoff scooted the Falcons all the way back to their own 34-yard line, and they eventually had to punt.

Scotland responded with a 26-yard touchdown run by Galberth. Later in the third quarter, Singletary’s defensive touchdown gave Scotland a 42-14 lead.

Jordan struck once again before the end of the third quarter. Jennette caught a tipped pass for a touchdown, and Scotland’s lead was trimmed to 48-21.

The Scots essentially put the game out of reach when Wall found Chavis on a 39-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. The Scots held a 48-21 lead after a failed extra-point attempt.

But the Scots weren’t done scoring. Galberth scored on a 5-yard run, and Nicholson found the end zone on a 36-yard run.

Scotland advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine years. The Scots will be on the road at No. 2 South View for a third-round matchup next week. South View defeated No. 7 Jack Britt 23-15 in the second round.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland quarterback Bruce Wall evades a tackle during the Scots’ second-round game at Jordan on Friday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Wall-at-Jordan-19-1.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland quarterback Bruce Wall evades a tackle during the Scots’ second-round game at Jordan on Friday.