Scotland advances to East Regional with 28-18 win at South View

HOPE MILLS — The Scotland High football team punched its ticket to the East Regional championship game for the fourth straight year by defeating No. 2 South View 28-18 in the third round on Friday night.

Kyshaun Galberth (157 yards on 22 carries) and R.J. Nicholson (99 yards on six carries) spearheaded Scotland’s rushing attack, and quarterback Bruce Wall tallied 79 yards and a touchdown on just three completions.

The sixth-seeded Scots were able to move the ball despite having to fill some gaps on the offensive line.

“We faced a lot of adversity,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “Gatelyn Campbell got in a car wreck last night, so we played without our starting left guard. Xavier (McLaurin) came in and filled in. Ethan Best filled in at tackle, and they did a good job.

“We ran the ball hard and made some big plays in the passing game when we needed to.”

Matthew Pemberton, South View’s standout running back, posted 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Pemberton was visibly shaken up after injuring his left knee late in the first quarter, and that injury seemed to bother him for the rest of the game.

Pemberton still had his big-play capabilities, but the Scots were ready for him.

“We just knew we had to get everyone to the football,” senior linebacker Nick Callahan said. “We knew he was hard to take down, but we did it pretty well.”

“We talked about that all week, that it wasn’t going to be a one-man job,” Scotland defensive coordinator Scott Loosemore said. “First man there try to hold him up, and then everyone else rally to the ball. That’s what we did.”

Following a big punt return by Pemberton late in the second quarter, the senior finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give South View a 10-7 lead. But Scotland immediately responded with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Wall to Mandrell Johnson. That touchdown gave the Scots a 14-10 halftime lead.

The second half started in South View’s favor, as the Scots had an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion attempt on the first drive of the third quarter. But the Scots got the ball back just one play later. The Tigers lost a fumble, and Galberth capitalized on the turnover with a 2-yard touchdown run. That gave Scotland a 21-10 lead.

On Scotland’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Nicholson took off for a 51-yard touchdown run. Down 28-10 with less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Tigers needed to respond quickly.

And they did. Javon Carter connected with Jamareese Ray on a 31-yard touchdown pass, and Pemberton found the end zone on the 2-point conversion attempt to cut Scotland’s lead to 28-18 with seven minutes left in the game.

Scotland turned the ball over on downs inside South View territory with two minutes left, but South View’s ensuing drive ended with another turnover.

Scotland will play at No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons next week. Cardinal Gibbons routed No. 1 New Bern 42-7 in the third round.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester