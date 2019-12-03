Busy Wednesday evening on deck for Fighting Scots

Laurinburg Exchange file photo Scotland’s Aaron Aycock swims in a race during the SAC championship meet last season. Laurinburg Exchange file photo Scotland’s Aaron Aycock swims in a race during the SAC championship meet last season.

LAURINBURG — A busy Wednesday evening awaits some of Scotland High’s winter sports teams.

Scotland’s wrestling, basketball and swimming teams will be in action on Monday. The wrestling team will host Terry Sanford and Marlboro County, the varsity basketball teams will play at Marlboro, the jayvee basketball teams will host Marlboro and the swimming team will compete in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at St. Andrews University.

The wrestling team has already competed in two meets this season. The team’s leaders at this point include senior 220-pound grappler Devaun Hailey (7-1), sophomore Zayden Christian (6-2) at 182 pounds, senior Brendon Smith (6-2) at 170 pounds, senior Mark Aiken (5-3) at 145 pounds, and freshman Dalton Locklear (6-2) at 106 pounds.

Scotland’s varsity girls basketball team, which will play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, split its first two games of the season. The Lady Scots’ most recent game was a 45-40 win over Gray’s Creek. Asjah Swindell, Alyra Parker and Sierra Breeden have spearheaded Scotland’s offense.

The varsity boys basketball team (0-3) has experienced some growing pains early in the season. Some inexperienced players are getting extended playing time while the Scots wait for some key contributors to wrap up their time on the football field. Senior guards Garrett McRae and C.J. Settles are Scotland’s biggest contributors right now.

The basketball teams were scheduled to play at Jack Britt this Friday, but those games were recently rescheduled. The games will now be played on Jan. 16. The varsity games will be played at Scotland, and the jayvee games will be played at Jack Britt.

The swimming team will be competing in its first meet of the year. The boys and girls swimming teams both finished in fourth place at the SAC championship meet last season. Several Fighting Scots competed at the 4A Central Regional as well.

The action will continue on Thursday when Scotland’s bowling team hosts an SAC meet at Laurinburg Bowling Center. That meet will begin at 4 p.m.

The Scotland football team play at Cardinal Gibbons in the East Regional game on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the wrestling team will compete in a tournament at Pinecrest.

