Wrestling: Terry Sanford defeats Scotland

Scotland’s Mark Aiken grapples with Ziair McKoy-Caughman of Terry Sanford during a dual meet between the two teams on Wednesday night. Aiken won the bout with a pin. Scotland’s Mark Aiken grapples with Ziair McKoy-Caughman of Terry Sanford during a dual meet between the two teams on Wednesday night. Aiken won the bout with a pin.

LAURINBURG — With a few of its starters out of action, the Scotland High wrestling team lost to Terry Sanford 47-20 on Wednesday night.

Jason Blackenship, Mark Aiken and Devaun Hailey picked up wins for the Fighting Scots.

“We’re a little green behind the ear at some positions,” Scotland coach Thomas Havener said. “We were missing a couple guys either because of not being dedicated to the sport, or having other commitments.

“In this sport you can’t have that. You’ve got to have 14 varsity guys who are willing to put it on the line in order for your team to be successful. We had some guys who weren’t up to that challenge yet.”

The Scots had to forfeit three bouts (106, 132 and 285 pounds).

Blackenship pinned Terry Sanford’s Luke Mingus in the 145-pound bout. Aiken notched a pin against Ziair McKoy-Caughman in the third period of the 160-pound bout. Hailey pinned Joseph Kelsen in the 220-pound class.

“A lot of the guys were wrestling up a weight class,” Havener said. “I had Mark Aiken wrestle up at 160. Mark’s a little powerhouse, and I thought he could handle his opponent. And he did. He was getting dogged most of the match, but he turned it around and ended up getting the pin for us.

“I tell the kids whether you’re wrestling up or wrestling down, you’ve got to wrestle at the end of the day.”

The Scots will be in action on Saturday at the Mason Wagner Duals at Pinecrest High School. Nine other teams will be competing in the tournament.

“We’ve got to keep developing as a team,” Havener said. “Our captains need to keep leading the team.

“Our young guys are good. But when you come into the sport late, or if it’s your first or second year, you’re going to be eons behind a team that knows a lot more. Middle school wrestling will definitely help, but we don’t have access to those guys until the other season gets done. We’ve just got to keep on fighting and doing what we do, representing ourselves with solid wrestling.”

Wednesday’s meet was originally supposed to be a tri-meet, but Marlboro County was unable to attend.

Scotland’s Mark Aiken grapples with Ziair McKoy-Caughman of Terry Sanford during a dual meet between the two teams on Wednesday night. Aiken won the bout with a pin. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_6050.jpg Scotland’s Mark Aiken grapples with Ziair McKoy-Caughman of Terry Sanford during a dual meet between the two teams on Wednesday night. Aiken won the bout with a pin.