The 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference football team

Several Scotland High football players were named to the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Here is the complete list of honorees:
(Name, jersey number, class, school)
Offensive Player of the Year
Caleb Hood, Junior, Richmond
Defensive Player of the Year
CJ Tillman, 24, Junior, Richmond
Offensive Linemen
Ashlin McCulley, 78, Sophomore, Hoke
Vinny Latham, 70, Junior, Hoke
Justin Milliman, 77, Senior, Jack Britt
Michael Todd, 50, Senior, Lumberton
Brian Bowden, 65, Senior, Richmond
Jaleel Davis, 62, Junior, Richmond
Devon Armstrong, 79, Senior, Pinecrest
Russell Hewett, 55, Senior, Seventy-First
JALIN MCLEAN, 66, SENIOR, SCOTLAND
KENDRELL SELLERS, 57, SENIOR, SCOTLAND
Wide Receivers
Kasheim Teller, 7, Junior, Hoke
Anthony Fiffie, 5, Senior, Jack Britt
Jordan McNeill, 5, Senior, Lumberton
Dalton Stroman, 2, Junior, Richmond
Jakolbe Baldwin, 4, Junior, Richmond
TREY CHAVIS, 25, JUNIOR, SCOTLAND
Running Backs
Keonte Shaw, 1, Senior, Hoke
Jaheim Covington, 33, Senior, Richmond
Kore Prentice-Coles, 21, Senior, Seventy-First
KYSHAUN GALBERTH, 8, SENIOR, SCOTLAND
Quarterbacks
Kevin Sentell, 7, Senior, Jack Britt
BRUCE WALL, 3, SENIOR, SCOTLAND
Tight End
Braxton Barber, 11, Junior, Pinecrest
Kicker
Trevor Moss, 86, Junior, Richmond
Punter
Jeff Yurk, 81, Junior, Pinecrest
Specialist
Jaron Coleman, 31, Junior, Richmond
SAVION LEAK, 5, SENIOR, SCOTLAND
Defensive Linemen
Keyonte Bronson, 55, Junior, Hoke
Karnell Leavell, 52, Senior, Jack Britt
Levy Bear, 87, Senior, Pinecrest
Austin Chavis, 43, Senior, Purnell Swett
Javon Little, 45, Senior, Richmond
Omarion Mason, 40, Senior, Richmond
JASON ROMERO, 22, SENIOR, SCOTLAND
ZYMERE REDDICK, 50, SOPHOMORE, SCOTLAND
Linebackers
Joshua Harrelson, 33, Junior, Hoke
Marquize Woodson, 9, Senior, Hoke
Jacob Lawson, 6, Senior, Pinecrest
Gavin Russell, 42, Senior, Richmond
D’Andre Bethea, 35, Senior, Richmond
Joerail White, 9, Senior, Richmond
Jayshawn Owens, 52, Senior, Seventy-First
NICK CALLAHAN, 9, SENIOR, SCOTLAND
Defensive Backs
Kamontae Williams, 23, Sophomore, Hoke
Josh Townsend, 8, Senior, Jack Britt
Zyheem Kelly, 3, Senior, Pinecrest
Dereck Barringter, 20, Senior, Richmond
D’Marcus Harrington, 21, Senior, Richmond
Zyier Baldwin, 11, Senior, Richmond
LADARIUS MCNEILL, 23, SOPHOMORE, SCOTLAND
Coach of the Year
George Small, Hoke
Scotland’s Honorable Mention
Jhi’Quez Dockery – Defensive back
Mandrell Johnson – Wide receiver
Jhamari Smith – Wide Receiver
Deandre McKinnon – Wide Receiver
Trey Graham – Defensive Line
Ken Pruitte – Offensive Line
Xavier McLaurin – Offensive Line
Matt Sellers – Punter
Dashay Singletary – Defensive Line
Jamari Wall – Linebacker