The 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference football team

December 8, 2019 Laurinburg Exchange Sports 0
By: Staff report

Several Scotland High football players were named to the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Here is the complete list of honorees:

(Name, jersey number, class, school)

Offensive Player of the Year

Caleb Hood, Junior, Richmond

Defensive Player of the Year

CJ Tillman, 24, Junior, Richmond

Offensive Linemen

Ashlin McCulley, 78, Sophomore, Hoke

Vinny Latham, 70, Junior, Hoke

Justin Milliman, 77, Senior, Jack Britt

Michael Todd, 50, Senior, Lumberton

Brian Bowden, 65, Senior, Richmond

Jaleel Davis, 62, Junior, Richmond

Devon Armstrong, 79, Senior, Pinecrest

Russell Hewett, 55, Senior, Seventy-First

JALIN MCLEAN, 66, SENIOR, SCOTLAND

KENDRELL SELLERS, 57, SENIOR, SCOTLAND

Wide Receivers

Kasheim Teller, 7, Junior, Hoke

Anthony Fiffie, 5, Senior, Jack Britt

Jordan McNeill, 5, Senior, Lumberton

Dalton Stroman, 2, Junior, Richmond

Jakolbe Baldwin, 4, Junior, Richmond

TREY CHAVIS, 25, JUNIOR, SCOTLAND

Running Backs

Keonte Shaw, 1, Senior, Hoke

Jaheim Covington, 33, Senior, Richmond

Kore Prentice-Coles, 21, Senior, Seventy-First

KYSHAUN GALBERTH, 8, SENIOR, SCOTLAND

Quarterbacks

Kevin Sentell, 7, Senior, Jack Britt

BRUCE WALL, 3, SENIOR, SCOTLAND

Tight End

Braxton Barber, 11, Junior, Pinecrest

Kicker

Trevor Moss, 86, Junior, Richmond

Punter

Jeff Yurk, 81, Junior, Pinecrest

Specialist

Jaron Coleman, 31, Junior, Richmond

SAVION LEAK, 5, SENIOR, SCOTLAND

Defensive Linemen

Keyonte Bronson, 55, Junior, Hoke

Karnell Leavell, 52, Senior, Jack Britt

Levy Bear, 87, Senior, Pinecrest

Austin Chavis, 43, Senior, Purnell Swett

Javon Little, 45, Senior, Richmond

Omarion Mason, 40, Senior, Richmond

JASON ROMERO, 22, SENIOR, SCOTLAND

ZYMERE REDDICK, 50, SOPHOMORE, SCOTLAND

Linebackers

Joshua Harrelson, 33, Junior, Hoke

Marquize Woodson, 9, Senior, Hoke

Jacob Lawson, 6, Senior, Pinecrest

Gavin Russell, 42, Senior, Richmond

D’Andre Bethea, 35, Senior, Richmond

Joerail White, 9, Senior, Richmond

Jayshawn Owens, 52, Senior, Seventy-First

NICK CALLAHAN, 9, SENIOR, SCOTLAND

Defensive Backs

Kamontae Williams, 23, Sophomore, Hoke

Josh Townsend, 8, Senior, Jack Britt

Zyheem Kelly, 3, Senior, Pinecrest

Dereck Barringter, 20, Senior, Richmond

D’Marcus Harrington, 21, Senior, Richmond

Zyier Baldwin, 11, Senior, Richmond

LADARIUS MCNEILL, 23, SOPHOMORE, SCOTLAND

Coach of the Year

George Small, Hoke

Scotland’s Honorable Mention

Jhi’Quez Dockery – Defensive back

Mandrell Johnson – Wide receiver

Jhamari Smith – Wide Receiver

Deandre McKinnon – Wide Receiver

Trey Graham – Defensive Line

Ken Pruitte – Offensive Line

Xavier McLaurin – Offensive Line

Matt Sellers – Punter

Dashay Singletary – Defensive Line

Jamari Wall – Linebacker

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Sandhills-Logo-1.jpg

Staff report

Related Articles