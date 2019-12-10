Scotland County Tennis Association hosts fundraiser

The Scotland County Tennis Center hosted a fundraiser for Christmas Cheer on Sunday afternoon.

Christmas Cheer is run by Church Community Service. With the help of local businesses, churches, and individuals, Christmas Cheer tries to gather enough food, clothing, and toys to make a happy holiday for needy families.

Twelve players enjoyed an afternoon of tennis while raising $400 for the local charity. Scotland County Tennis Association board member Page Pratt organized the event and was pleased with the results.

“Other tennis groups put on events to benefit charities in their areas, and I thought we could do the same. Several of us have volunteered with Christmas Cheer over the years, and we hope the funds we raised will help their mission this holiday season,” Pratt said.

While most of the players were from Scotland County, several came down from Moore County to support Christmas Cheer. The players’ ages ranged from 20s to 70s.

“It was good to see a variety of people out to support Christmas Cheer,” Pratt said.

The tennis association expects more tennis-related activities in 2020. Another version of the Doubles League, lessons for children and adults, and more mixers are already being planned for the new year. If you have any questions about upcoming tennis plans, call Rod Riley at the tennis center, 910-277-2592.