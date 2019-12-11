Football state championship schedule

The high school football season will conclude with several state championship games this weekend. North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium, NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, Wake Forest’s BB&T Field and Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium will host a combined eight games on Saturday.

Kenan Stadium will host the 4A games. Cardinal Gibbons, the team that eliminated Scotland in the East Regional last week, will face defending 4A champion East Forsyth at 11 a.m. on Saturday. After that game, Vance will face Leesville Road in the 4AA championship game at 3 p.m.

The 3A championship games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium. Southern Nash will play Charlotte Catholic for the 3A title at 3 p.m., and Lee County will battle Weddington for the 3AA crown at 7 p.m.

The 2A championship games will take place at BB&T Field. The day will begin with Salisbury taking on Shelby in the 2AA title game at 11 a.m. Northeastern and Reidsville will battle for the the 2A title at 3 p.m.

The 1A slate at Wallace Wade Stadium begins with the 1A championship game between Northampton and Robbinsville at 3 p.m. At 7 p.m., Tarboro will face East Surry with the 1AA title on the line.

Tickets are $15 for all of the games. Each state championship game will be broadcast on the NCHSAA’s channel at nfhsnetwork.com.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

