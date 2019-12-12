Scotland’s boys grab first win; Lady Scots hang on for victory

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard C.J. Settles brings the ball up the court during the Scots’ win at Gray’s Creek on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard C.J. Settles brings the ball up the court during the Scots’ win at Gray’s Creek on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots guard Sierra Breeden looks to make a pass during Wednesday’s game at Gray’s Creek. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots guard Sierra Breeden looks to make a pass during Wednesday’s game at Gray’s Creek.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High varsity boys and girls basketball teams both picked up wins at Gray’s Creek on Wednesday night. Scotland’s boys earned their first win of the season (1-4), and the Lady Scots (2-2) completed a season sweep of Gray’s Creek.

Revamped Scots grab first win

Scotland’s boys basketball team recovered from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Gray’s Creek 57-47.

Several football players made their season debuts for the Scots. Bruce Wall was the leader of that bunch, scoring 12 points for the Scots. C.J. Settles posted a team-high 17 points, Garrett McRae added 16 points and Kris McLean added six points.

The players who joined from the varsity football team (Wall, McLean, Trey Graham, Mandrell Johnson and Ladarius McNeill) made a collective difference with their experience and athleticism, although they didn’t have much time to get situated between the end of football season and Wednesday’s game.

“It’s a much different team with all five of those guys out there,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “I’m excited about the potential. We’re three days in with that group, and there’s going to be some growing pains, but I like what I saw tonight overall.”

Symptoms of those growing pains — turnovers, fouls and miscommunication — hampered the Scots for most of the night. The Bears took advantage of those mistakes after a fast start by the Scots, and Gray’s Creek held a 28-23 halftime lead.

Scotland fought back early in the third quarter, using a Settles 3-pointer to tie the score at 38. Shortly after that, a pair of plays by McLean gave the Scots a jolt of momentum. McLean made a basket to give the Scots a 32-30 lead. After an unsuccessful possession by the hosts, McLean made another basket while being fouled. He missed the free throw, but McLean grabbed the rebound and notched a second-chance basket. His efforts helped Scotland take a 39-32 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Scots made 11 of their 13 fourth-quarter free throws to secure the victory.

“We did a good job of turning up the defensive pressure in the third quarter,” Justin said.

Tyler Strickland led Gray’s Creek with nine points.

Lady Scots hang on for victory

Scotland’s girls basketball team defeated Gray’s Creek 50-46 after holding off a late rally by the Bears.

Gray’s Creek cut Scotland’s lead to 47-44 with 40 seconds left in the game, but the Lady Scots held on to their lead with the help of a couple of defensive stops and a pair of free throws by senior guard Sierra Breeden.

“She’s had to step up,” Scotland coach Mallarie Snow said of Breeden’s efforts. “I do put a lot on her, because I told her she doesn’t really have a replacement.

“She’s doing a better job as we continue on with the season. She’s learning our plays a whole lot better. And she has a great connection with our big, Asjah Swindell.”

Scotland’s offense was clicking early in the game. The Lady Scots held a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. That became a 22-19 halftime advantage for Scotland.

But Gray’s Creek pressured the Lady Scots late in the game. Scotland had to fend off the hosts without Swindell, the Lady Scots’ standout center who fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“I think they settled very well (Without Swindell on the floor),” Snow said. “Sometimes they feel like they need her, but I think tonight they realized that they all can do it as a unit, with or without her. Having that confidence was a really good boost.”

