Fighting Scots get a boost

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High football team is no stranger to success.

With that success comes playoff runs that often don’t end until December. That usually means Scotland’s boys basketball team is shorthanded until its multi-sport athletes transition from football to basketball.

It’s a difficult predicament faced by many programs around the state. It was especially difficult for Scotland’s varsity basketball team this year. Three of the basketball team’s five starters were on the football team, so the Scots had to use some inexperienced players for the first four games of the season.

All four games were losses. Not all of them were lopsided, but the Scots clearly missed the presence of some seniors and other key contributors who were on their way to an East Regional appearance on the football field.

That changed on Wednesday night at Gray’s Creek.

Less than a week removed from the end of football season, five players – Bruce Wall, Trey Graham, Kris McLean, Mandrell Johnson and Ladarius McNeill — made their season debuts for the Scots. It was hardly a smooth showing. The football players only had a couple practices before Wednesday’s game, so their conditioning and coordination levels weren’t ideal. But those players made an immediate difference from the opening tip of Scotland’s 57-47 win over the Bears.

“They’re a little rusty, but getting in some game action is going to help,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said.

“They bring experience. That’s a big thing,” Justin added. “We know have three more guys in the starting lineup who’ve played significant varsity games. And they bring size, athleticism and strength around the basket. And obviously some scoring.”

The group of players arrived at an ideal time for the Scots. Scotland is scheduled to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Purnell Swett on Friday night. The Scots will now have the benefit of experience as they look to contain Purnell Swett’s leading scorer, forward Xavier Jones.

The Scots will also have some momentum on their side after earning their first win of the young season.

“It’s a good confidence booster for everyone,” Justin said. “It’s good to get our first win right before conference. It gives us a little bit of momentum. The kids are in a pretty good mood, and ready to build off that first win. It should be good for us.”

