Jason Romero signs to play football at East Carolina

LAURINBURG — Scotland High defensive end Jason Romero signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning to play football at East Carolina University next year.

247 Sports lists Romero as a three-star prospect. Romero was courted by multiple NCAA Division I schools, but he said ECU felt like home and the friendships he built with coaches East Carolina’s program helped make the decision easier.

“It was mostly my family and my relationship with the coaches,” Romero said. “I’ve got a really good relationship with them.”

Standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing in at 245 pounds, Romero was a key part of Scotland’s defensive front seven during his four years at Scotland. Romero tallied 79 tackles as a senior, the third-highest mark on the team. He also had five sacks in his final year with the Scots. He finished his varsity career with 11 sacks and 130 total tackles.

“He’s someone who can really put pressure on the quarterback, but he’s also just a tough kid,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “He physically gets after it.

“He brings a lot of energy. He’s one of those guys that’s always excited to be at football practice, or to be at the games. He’s sort of a hype guy, getting people excited. He brings an energy that will be missed next year.”

Prior to Romero’s signing ceremony, Bailey emphasized how much dedication and skill is required to earn a Division I scholarship.

Bailey has seen Romero display those qualities on and off of the football field.

“He does really well in the classroom,” Bailey said. “He’s in my civics class right now, and he’s a straight-A student. Participates in class. He has the right tools to go to college and be very successful.”

It didn’t take long for Romero to adapt that school-first mentality when he started at Scotland. And he will make sure success in he classroom is still his priority at the next level.

“I want a degree in sports medicine, so even if I’m not playing anymore (after college) I’m still on the field helping out,” Romero said.

The front seven

Scotland’s tight-knight front seven gelled into what many of them have called a “brotherhood” over the past few years. Many members of this year’s senior class helped contribute tho the group’s collective success.

“Thinking about that brings a tear to my eye,” Romero said. “I had a great time with them boys. Our front seven really pushed each other. That was the main part of our defense. I think we got the job done this year.”

Pirate ties

As a Tar Heels fan, did Bailey find it more difficult to hand Romero off to East Carolina?

“A little bit,” Bailey said with a smile. “But my daughter graduated from East Carolina, my wife graduated from East Carolina. I’ve spent a lot of time at East Carolina football games.

“Believe it or not, this is the first kid I’ve ever had go to East Carolina, and it’s kind of surprising because I have so many East Carolina ties. I’m really excited to have a Pirate. He’s going to do great things there.”

Defensive lineman was a big part of Scots’ front 7

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

