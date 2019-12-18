Hot-shooting Montreat defeats St. Andrews

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Myron Williams (left) of St. Andrews shoots over Montreat’s Victor Tshiona on Wednesday afternoon. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Myron Williams (left) of St. Andrews shoots over Montreat’s Victor Tshiona on Wednesday afternoon.

LAURINBURG — After the Montreat College men’s basketball team jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first half, St. Andrews battled back and cut the Cavaliers’ lead to four points, 46-42, at halftime.

Then Montreat’s offense caught fire. The Cavs defeated the Knights 98-75 after outscoring St. Andrews 52-33 in the second half.

The Cavs shot 63 percent from 3-point range (16-for-33).

“They just came out and shot the ball real well,” St. Andrews coach Randy Hernandez said. “They shot 50 percent from the field.

“We shut down their main player. That was the key. They just had other players stepping up.”

Myron Williams posted a team-high 19 points for St. Andrews. Jamaan Bailey added 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Despite having some foul trouble, Jozef Vanderhorst finished with a team-high six rebounds for the Knights.

Montreat had the upper hand early in the game, but the Knights eventually cut the Cavs’ lead to 43-42 on an Isaac Clay free throw with one minute left in the first half. That’s as close as the Knights would get for the rest of the game.

An 11-2 Montreat run helped the Cavs distance themselves from the Knights early in the second half.

“We’ve got to learn from it,” Hernandez said. “We missed free throws. We were 10-for-24. We’ll watch film and make some adjustments. We should be OK.”

Victor Tshiona led Montreat (10-3, 6-3 AAC) with 21 points.

Tough tests

St. Andrews’ overall record dropped to 3-9 (3-6 AAC) with the loss. Those nine losses include games against NCAA Division I opponents UNC-Asheville and Appalachian State, as well as NCAA Divison III opponent Greensboro College.

Hernandez said those tough tests have benefited his team.

“I thin that’s what’s made us better, having obstacles,” Hernandez said. “Obviously today wasn’t one of them. But Monday we had a good win (over Reinhardt). We played Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. That’s a lot of games. We’ve just got to be ready.

“We’ve got a little break now. Got to refocus. Family time is good time. When we recover we should be fine.”

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

