Swindell, Sheppard lead Lady Scots in loss

HOPE MILLS — The Scotland High girls basketball team saw its Cumberland County Holiday Classic run come to an end with a 59-28 loss to Seventy-First in the fifth-place game of the Gene Arrington bracket.

Asjah Swindell led the Lady Scots (3-5) with 11 points. Kadence Sheppard added eight points. Alyra Parker logged six points, and Sierra Breeden hit a 3-pointer for Scotland.

Amore’ Kirkland had 20 points for Seventy-First.

Scotland finished in sixth place out of eight teams in the Gene Arrington bracket. E.E. Smith defeated Hoggard 41-32 in the championship game on Saturday. Westover defeated South View 51-44 in the third-place game. Corinth Holders claimed seventh place with a 43-36 win over Douglas Byrd.

After losing to host South View in the first round on Thursday, Scotland rebounded with a 42-37 win over Douglas Byrd in a consolation game. That led to the game against the Falcons of Seventy-First (8-3). The Falcons have now won four of their last five games.

Scotland and Seventy-First are both Sandhills Athletic Conference competitors, but Saturday’s matchup didn’t count as a conference game. The teams will meet again on Jan. 7 at Seventy-First, and the Lady Scots will host the Falcons on Feb. 4.

