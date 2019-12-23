Tester: A look at the Adidas Christmas Tournament field

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

After not having a game for almost two weeks, Scotland’s boys basketball team will be back in action for three straight days at the eighth annual Adidas Christmas Tournament hosted by West Bladen High School on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Two weeks was more than enough time for the Scots to recover from their most recent game, a two-overtime victory at Purnell Swett. Now the Scots will be a part of an eight-team field that includes the defending tournament champion, Sandhills Athletic Conference competitor Pinecrest.

Scotland will face West Bladen at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the opening-night finale. If the Scots win that game, they’ll face the winner of Dillon Christian and West Brunswick at 8 p.m. on Friday. If they lose on Thursday, the Scots will play the loser of that same matchup at 4 p.m. on Friday.

All placing games will be played on Saturday — seventh place at 2 p.m., fifth place at 4 p.m., third place at 6 p.m. and the championship at 8 p.m.

There will be plenty of next-level talent on display in this tournament. Here’s a quick look at each team in the field.

SCOTLAND (2-4)

After a 0-4 start to the season, Scotland’s roster received a big boost when several football players transitioned from the gridiron to the hardwood. The Scots are 2-0 since those players arrived. They defeated Gray’s Creek 57-47 on the road on Dec. 11. Two days later, Ladarius McNeill hit a buzzer beater to give the Scots a double-overtime victory over Purnell Swett.

In those two victories, Scotland’s multi-sport athletes had chances to shake off some noticeable rust. Now that they’ve had some time to get into basketball shape, the Scots could raise some eyebrows this week.

Scotland’s senior starters — Garrett McRae, C.J. Settles, Bruce Wall, Kris McLean and Trey Graham — all bring valuable experience to their team’s lineup. There’s also some firepower on the bench. Mandrell Johnson, who had the assist on McNeill’s game-winning basket two weeks ago, is a good facilitator and scorer on offense. McNeill provides some size and athleticism, and junior forward Grayson Smith is also a solid part of Scotland’s rotation, especially when he gets going from 3-point range.

WEST BLADEN (4-3)

Coached by Travis Pait, the Knights are 3-2 in their past five games. Senior guard Tyre Boykin, a University of Missouri at Kansas City committ, is West Bladen’s top scorer.

Scotland is West Bladen’s first-round opponent. The Scots handed the Knights an 81-59 loss last year, after also defeating the Knights 74-60 in 2017.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (8-0)

A competitor in the South Carolina Indepenent School Association, Dillon Christian is off to a hot start this year. Junior Weston Glassgow averages just under 20 points per game as well as eight rebounds and five assists per game, and sophomore Ethan Brewington averages 19 points.

WEST BRUNSWICK (6-2)

The Trojans are entering the tournament on a three-game winning streak. Senior Jadyn Parker, a North Florida signee, is averaging 18 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and four assists per game.

WHITEVILLE (4-1)

Armed with 10 upperclassmen, Whiteville is also off to a good start. The Wolfpack has already faced West Brunswick (lost 80-73) and West Bladen (won 64-59) this season.

PAMLICO (4-2)

Pamlico has several experienced players who can get to the basket. Five players are averaging at least eight points per game, led by junior Michael Pool’s 11 points per game. Pool is also averaging seven rebounds per contest.

PINECREST (8-1)

The defending champs are looking strong this year. Junior guard Bradlee Haskell, the MVP of last year’s tournament, has next-level talent on both ends of the court. Pinecrest’s only setback to date is a 53-50 loss at Richmond on Dec. 13.

Brandon Tester Sports editor https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Brandon-Tester-3.jpg Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.