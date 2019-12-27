Scots pound West Bladen to open tourney, 67-43

DUBLIN — Pressure defense equals turnovers equals points.

That was the formula employed by Scotland High on Thursday against host West Bladen High in the eighth annual Addidas Christmas Tournament — and it produced a 67-43 first-round victory for coach Matt Justin’s Fighting Scots.

With the win, Scotland’s third straight, the Fighting Scots improved to 3-4.

Garrett McRae and Bruce Wall each canned a bucket to open the game and held the Knights scoreless for the first 2:27 of the contest. But West Bladen knotted things at 4-4 before Scotland went on a 16-3 run to finish the first quarter, thanks to a pressure defense that forced 11 turnovers.

In that stretch, McRae popped in a trio of baskets, Mandrell Johnson hit a pair of buckets and CJ Settles bombed in a three-pointer to help the Fighting Scots take a 20-7 lead going into the second stanza.

Scotland stayed with its full-court pressure and McRae kept draining shots as the Scots built a 40-17 advantage by halftime.

After a West Bladen basket to open the quarter, McRae and Johnson each buried a three-pointer and, after the Knights pulled to within 26-11, Scotland went on an 8-0 run behind a bucket and two free throws by McRae and baskets by Trey Graham and Kris McLean.

The two teams traded points the rest of the half, with McLean canning a three-pointer for the Scots.

“We thought we could pressure them and get some turnovers,” Justin said at intermission. “I think that was the story of the first half.

“It’s been something like 12 days since our last game, so there was some rust to shake off,” he added. “I’m hoping we can start looking for quick passes up court in the second half.”

West Bladen opened the second half with a three-pointer to pull within 40-20, but the Fighting Scots went on a 13-1 roll behind a three-pointer by McLean, two buckets by McRae, a dunk by Wall and buckets by Graham and Johnson for a 53-21 edge.

As the third quarter wound down, Ladarius McNeil and Settles each canned a bucket and Scotland carried a 57-26 lead into the fourth frame.

The Knights, who scored the final three points in the third quarter, opened the final frame with five points to cut the deficit to 57-31 and held the Scots scoreless for 2:20 before Johnson hit a basket. After three more West Bladen points, Johnson canned a three-pointer and Graham hit a basket.

After another three Knights points, Traishawn Wilson buried a three-pointer before West Bladen closed out the game with a 6-0 spurt.

“We struggled a little, especially in the fourth, but it’s hard to stay engaged when you have such a big lead,” Justin said. “We tried to get all the players some time on the court, which always helps, so I’m happy overall with the win.”

McRae led Scotland with 21 points, followed by Johnson with 15 and Graham with 12.

Scotland High advances to the semifinals on Friday, when they will face West Brunswick at 8 p.m. at West Bladen High.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

