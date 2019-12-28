Trojans storm back to nip Scots, 63-61

DUBLIN — The Fighting Scots stretched a 36-26 halftime lead to 47-28 early in the third quarter, but West Brunswick went on several runs to knot the game at 59-59 late in the fourth quarter and then used free throws to take a 63-61 win Friday in the semifinals of the Adidas Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High.

The loss snaps Scotland’s three-game winning streak, drops the Scots to 3-5 and moves them into the third-place game Saturday against Whiteville at 6 p.m.

Scotland served notice early that it would challenge the Trojans every step of the way. Garrett McRae canned a trio of quick buckets and Bruce Wall buried a basket and a three-pointer to give Scotland an 11-6 edge. West Brunswick pulled to within 11-10, but the Fighting Scots went on a 5-2 spurt to finish the first quarter with a 16-12 lead.

The two teams traded points early in the second stanza, but Scotland went on a 14-4 run to open a 34-20 advantage before the Trojans finished the half with a 6-2 roll that closed the deficit to 36-28.

“The defense made it hard on them on the inside and helped get us some transition points,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “And the offense was working well, moving the ball and then driving to the basket.”

West Brunswick opened the second half with a bucket, but Scotland went on a 11-0 run fueled by two baskets and a free throw by McRae, a basket and free throw by CJ Settles and a three-pointer by Wall to open the biggest lead of the game.

Things quickly became a little chippy, with players jawing and bumping … and then Trojan storm came.

West Brunswick went on a 17-2 run to pull within 49-45, but a technical foul on the Trojan coach allowed McRae to drain two free throws. It didn’t stop the West Brunswick run, however, and the Trojans finished the third quarter with a 4-0 spurt to trail by just 51-49 going into the fourth frame.

Scotland opened the final quarter with a 5-0 spurt behind a basket by Wall along with a basket and free throw by McRae. But the Trojans hit four straight free throws and a bucket to pull within 56-55. McRae canned a pair of free throws and Kris McLean canned one to give the Scots a 59-55 edge, but West Brunswick went on a 6-0 run to take a 61-59 lead with less than 2 minutes to play.

The Fighting Scots knotted the game with 45 seconds to play on free throws by McRae and Wall, but the Trojans coerced a foul on Scotland and canned both free throws with 12 seconds left.

The Scots had one final chance, but a three-pointer clanked off the rim.

“Their man-to-man and pressure defense got to us,” Justin said. “We just couldn’t get the offense started — but that’sa really good team and we knew it would take our best game.

“Our free-throw shooting in the second half was abysmal,” he added. Scotland was 12-of-23 at the line in the second half.

McRae led the Fighting Scots with 29 points, including 11-of-14 at the line. Wall added 11 points, Mandrell Johnson had seven, Settles had six and Graham had five.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_GetAttachmentThumbnail.jpg