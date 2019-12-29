SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

***

Adidas Christmas Tournament

West Bladen High

Dublin

***

First round

Scotland 67, West Bladen 43

W. Brunswick 91, Dillon Christian 67

Whiteville 53, Pamlico 45

Pinecrest 64, N. Brunswick 40

***

Second round

Pamlico 70, N. Brunswick 66 (OT)

Pinecrest 59, Whiteville 41

W. Brunswick 63, Scotland 61

Dillon Christian 76, West Bladen 51

***

Third round

Seventh place: North Brunswick def. West Bladen, 58-48

Fifth place: Pamlico def. Dillon Christian, 87-46

Third place: Scotland def. Whiteville, 76-69

Championship: West Brunswick def. Pinecrest, 52-50

***

All-tournament team

MVP: Jadyn Parker, West Brunswick

— Calvin Collins, West Brunswick

— Bradlee Haskell, Pinecrest

— Garrett McCrae, Scotland

— Ty Moss, Whiteville

— Jahmere Miller, Pamlico

*****

*****

BOXSCORES

***

First round

Scotland 67

West Bladen 43

***

Scotland 20-20-17-10 — 67

West Bladen 7-10-9-17 — 43

***

Highlights: For Scotland, Garrett McRae scored 21 points; Mandrell Johnson scored 15 points with two three-pointers; Trey Graham scored nine points; Kris McLean scored eight points; the Fighting Scots forced 28 West Bladen turnovers.

Records: Scotland 3-4; West Bladen 4-4.

*****

Second round

West Brunswick 63

Scotland 61

***

Scotland 16-20-15-10 — 61

W. Brunswick 12-14-23-14 — 63

***

Highlights: For Scotland, Garrett McRae scored 29 points and was 11-for-14 at the line; Bruce Wall scored 11 points with two three-pointers; Mandrell Johnson scored seven points; CJ Settles scored six points.

Records: Scotland 3-5; West Brunswick 8-2.

*****

Third-place game

Scotland 76

Whiteville 69

***

Scotland 21-10-14-31 — 76

Whiteville 19-21-6-23 — 69

***

Highlights: For Scotland, Garrett McRae scored 28 points with five three-pointers; Bruce Wall scored 17 points with two three-pointers; Trey Graham scored 15 points; CJ Settles scored nine points with a trio of three-pointers.

Records: Scotland 4-5; Whiteville 6-3.