Trio powers Lady Scots to 40-31 win over Hoke

LAURINBURG — Just three Scotland High girls basketball players scored points against Hoke on Friday night.

That was all the Lady Scots needed to defeat Hoke 40-31.

Asjah Swindell led the Lady Scots (4-5, 2-1 SAC) with 16 points. Kadence Sheppard added 15 points, and Sierra Breeden scored nine points for the Lady Scots.

“I’m very proud of how they came out,” Scotland coach Mallarie Snow said. “I think the biggest point was our defense, because offensively we only had three people score. But if you look at the team as a whole, our defense propels our offense.”

Scotland led 27-22 at the end of the third quarter. Hoke (4-8, 0-3 SAC) cut that lead down to one point, 32-31, early in the fourth quarter. But a Sheppard basket started an 8-0 run that carried the Lady Scots through the rest of the game.

Some nifty ballhandling helped the Lady Scots limit Hoke’s opportunities late in the game. Breeden, a senior guard, drained most of the game’s final minute in one possession by dribbling around Hoke’s defense.

“That was great because it’s not usually how it goes,” Snow said. “But I think she really was determined. And I’m glad that she could see that she could handle a defensive set. She could handle what her teammates were doing, and adjusting to that. And I hope that was a confidence booster for her.

“She really stepped up, and I’m glad she took control toward the end of the game.”

Sheppard’s aggressiveness on offense paid off, especially late in the game when the Lady Scots were trying to put the Buck away.

“I put the weight of ballhandling in her hands,” Snow said. “We usually just have Sierra (handling the ball), but sometimes Sierra gets tired. So Kadence is really stepping up as not just the backup, but whenever I need to put her in at (point guard) she just has to adjust to it. I think she’s getting a little bit more comfortable with it.

“Just knowing that those two can flip-flop, it’s going to help the girls feel more comfortable.”

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Kadence Sheppard scored 15 points in the Lady Scots’ win over Hoke on Friday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_6373.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Kadence Sheppard scored 15 points in the Lady Scots’ win over Hoke on Friday.