Tester: Lady Scots show signs of maturity

I’ve hear many arguments in support of instituting a shot clock at high school basketball games. If you are one of those people, please close your eyes while I recall the final minute of the Scotland High girls basketball team’s win over Hoke on Friday night.

In that final minute, senior guard Sierra Breeden helped preserve Scotland’s 40-31 win by playing keep-away with Hoke’s defense. Breeden drained a large chunk of the game’s final 60 seconds with some crafty dribbling and remarkable court awareness. Her ability to control the situation not only helped the Lady Scots grab a key Sandhills Athletic Conference win, but it also showed how much Breeden and the rest of the Lady Scots can handle themselves in challenging scenarios. That is a sign of maturity.

And that’s what we need to see from the Lady Scots.

OK, you can open your eyes now.

Several of the Lady Scots have taken on significant roles this season. Some had important roles in the past, and others lacked varsity experience prior to this season. But they didn’t have a choice. After graduating several leaders from last year’s senior class, Scotland needed to fill some voids in order to be able to compete against a tough lineup of opponents this year.

Breeden is one player who has stepped into a larger role this year. Sophomore Kadence Sheppard is another — although she is used to the pressure, given that she was already in the starting lineup as a freshman.

Senior center Asjah Swindell has stepped up as the team’s vocal leader as well. She already established herself as a talented basketball player, but Swindell’s ability to lead her team is evident in each game — and the team just isnt’t the same when she’s on the bench.

As those players have become more comfortable with their new roles, the Scots have gradually become more in tune on the court. They’ve been able to make plays on offense, rather than waiting for gaps to open or defensive mistakes to be made.

“The biggest thing with them is learning how to move without (the ball), and know when they’re open,” coach Mallarie Snow said. “I think a lot of times they try to wait for the defense … Their maturity has gotten a whole lot better as far as that aspect.”

The road is going to get more difficult as the Lady Scots enter the heart of their conference schedule. Next up is Seventy-First, a team Scotland already faced in their holiday tournament. Seventy-First won that game convincingly, 59-28.

Following the Seventy-First game, the Lady Scots will embark on a challenging stretch that includes games against Pinecrest, Lumberton, Richmond and St. Pauls, a red-hot contender on the 2A level.

Players get comfortable with new roles

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

