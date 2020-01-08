Seventy-First boys defeat Scotland 56-45

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Garrett McRae shoots a 3-pointer during a game against Seventy-First on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Garrett McRae shoots a 3-pointer during a game against Seventy-First on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — Hampered by foul trouble and shooting struggles, the Scotland High boys basketball team fell to Seventy-First 56-45 on Tuesday.

Undersized against Seventy-First’s relatively tall lineup, the Scots (5-6, 2-1 SAC) knew they’d need to make plays around the paint — and count on center Trey Graham to make plays inside the key as well. But that plan was muddled when Graham and starting forward Bruce Wall were tagged twith two fouls apiece early in the game. Scotland’s other starting forward, Kris McLean, picked up three fouls in the first half. That foul trouble limited Scotland’s options down the stretch.

It also didn’t help that guard C.J. Settles, one of the team’s top threats from 3-point range, was sidelined with an injury.

“I was a little worried coming into the game because I knew they had a bunch of size, and we needed to make some perimeter shots,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “He’s probably our biggest threat from the perimeter, so it definitely had an impact.”

Garrett McRae did his share of damage from long range, hitting four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 20 points. But the Scots struggled to make shots in key situations. The Falcons, who were led by Alvin Freeman’s 14 points, took advantage of those misses — and Scotland’s tendency to send the visitors to the free throw line. The Falcons made 20 of their 32 free throw attempts.

“We struggled shooting the ball overall. That’s the story of the game,” Justin said. “They were able to sit in a zone, and we struggled against it.”

Seventy-First (6-5, 2-1 SAC) held a 27-18 halftime lead. After a four-point play by Seventy-First’s Quiones Clayton gave the Falcons a 31-19 lead early in the third quarter, the Falcons’ lead never dipped below nine points for the rest of the game.

Graham finished with 14 points. Scotland will host Pinecrest on Friday.

