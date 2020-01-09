Swimmers prep for SAC championship meet

Milhoan Milhoan Bert Bert Rinkacs Rinkacs Michael Litty photo Cassie Rinkacs waits after finishing one of her races at the Sandhills Athletic Conference swim meet at St. Andrews on Wednesday. Michael Litty photo Cassie Rinkacs waits after finishing one of her races at the Sandhills Athletic Conference swim meet at St. Andrews on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High swimmer Cassie Rinkacs has won many races over the years, but she doesn’t let those accomplishments define her.

“My goal isn’t to get first, it’s to improve my time,” Rinkacs said after a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet on Wednesday. “That’s my ultimate goal. Yes, it’s nice to get first, but it’s good to see that your time dropped.

“There’s just this feeling inside — it makes me feel alive.”

Rinkacs has been getting that feeling a lot as a senior this year. She’s done some winning and some improving, both individually and as a relay team member. Her most recent achievement was a first-place finish in the girls 500-yard freestyle on Wednesday.

Rinkacs transferred from Scotland Christian Academy to Scotland High prior to her junior year. Rinkacs has been swimming competitively for a large part of her life, and she’s been competing on a club team since fifth grade. A seasoned veteran, Rinkacs knows what she has to do to compete well on any given night. Rinkacs wants her team to succeed as well, and she knows that starts at the individual level.

“Swimming is a team sport, but at heart it’s an individual sport,” Rinkacs said. “You can’t improve if you don’t want to improve. If you think you’re going to do bad, you’re going to do bad.

“You have to tell yourself that no matter how hard it might be or how tired you might be, you need to push yourself. The more you push yourself, the better you’re going to get.”

Rinkacs and the rest of the Fighting Scots are getting ready to wrap up the regular season and race in the SAC championship on Jan. 25 at St. Andrews University. After that comes regionals, an event several of the Scots have qualified for in the past.

Scotland’s boys and girls teams both finished in fourth place at the conference championship meet last year. Rinkacs likes what her teammates have been able to accomplish so far this season.

“I’m proud of them,” Rinkacs said. “One of my closest friends, Maegan (Gunnells), I’ve seen her grow in every meet. She’s improved her time every time. I told her,’ It’s nice to win, but to see your self improve little by little, you feel good inside.’”

Scotland boys prep for conference

This season has been somewhat of a learning experience for Cody Milhoan.

Milhoan, a senior, moved to Scotland County from Ohio prior to this academic year. He had to adapt to his new life, both academically and athletically.

When it came to swimming, Milhoan had to get used to competing under an unfamiliar format.

“The meets are set up a lot different,” Milhoan said. “They’re a lot smaller here. The competition is a lot closer.”

Now that he’s had some time to get acquainted, Milhoan is focused on making the most of his last months as a high school swimmer. That includes qualifying for postseason events.

“I just get nervous now, trying to get times for regionals and stuff,” he said with a smile.

Many swimmers are in that same boat at this point in the season. Others have already punched their tickets to regionals, and they’re now focused on getting in ideal shape for the postseason.

“I wanted to qualify for regionals, which I did,” Scotland sophomore Connor Bert said. “But another goal was to come in first against a guy on Pinecrest. That hasn’t happened yet, but we still have one race left before regionals.”

At Wednesday’s conference meet, Scotland’s final chance to compete before the conference championship meet, Bert and Milhoan helped power two of the Scots’ relay teams — the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay — to runner-up finishes.

Scots are off next week

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

