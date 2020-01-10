Saints complete season sweep of Bulldogs

FLORENCE — For the second time this season, the Maranatha Christian boys basketball team had a strong start against Scotland Christian.
The Bulldogs led the Saints 20-15 after the first quarter on Thursday. But the Saints quickly responded, outscoring the Bulldogs 43-24 over the next two periods and holding off Maranatha for a 69-57 win.
The Saints (10-3) won their second straight game.
Scotland Christian’s Rodney Locklear had one of his most productive games of the season. The junior posted a team-high 21 points to go along with six steals, five assists and four rebounds. Junior Brodie Clark finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Freshman Ronnie Pittman posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Micah Dean added eight rebounds for the Saints.
With the win, Scotland Christian completed a two-game regular-season sweep of Maranatha. The Saints defeated the Bulldogs 55-52 in Laurinburg in December.
SCA girls fall to Bulldogs
The Scotland Christian girls basketball team held an early lead over Maranatha on Thursday, but a scoreless second quarter proved costly in the Lady Saints’ 27-22 loss to the Bulldogs.
Maranatha outscored Scotland Christian 4-0 in the second quarter, after the Lady Saints took an 8-5 lead at the end of the first period. The Lady Saints (1-6) stayed within striking distance for most of the second half, but Maranatha was able to maintain its lead.
Senior Reagon Cheek led Scotland Christian with a double-double of eight points and 13 rebounds . Lily Cartrette added four points and a team-high two assists for the Lady Saints. Rilee Sampson and Toni Farmer both had four rebounds. The Lady Saints got three steals apiece from Taylor Sims and McKinley Taylor.
Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.