Pinecrest defeats Lady Scots 64-40

LAURINBURG — The Pinecrest girls basketball team built an early lead and never relinquished it on the way to a 64-40 win over Scotland on Friday.
The Lady Patriots led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Scots closed that deficit to as little as nine points several times throughout the rest of the game, but Pinecrest always remained a step ahead.
Sierra Breeden scored a team-high 12 points for the Lady Scots (5-6, 2-2 SAC). Kadence Sheppard and Asjah Swindell both finished with nine points.
A free throw by Sheppard cut Pinecrest’s lead to 37-27 late in the fourth quarter. The Lady Patriots responded with a 3-pointer that began Pinecrest’s 12-2, victory-securing run.
Keayna McLaughlin posted a game-high 23 points for Pinecrest (8-6, 3-2 SAC).