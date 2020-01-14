Clark, Locklear lead Saints to victory at CCA

Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland Christian guard Rodney Locklear scored 18 points in the Saints’ win at Columbus Christian on Monday. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland Christian guard Rodney Locklear scored 18 points in the Saints’ win at Columbus Christian on Monday.

WHITEVILLE — Brodie Clark and Rodney Locklear led the Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team to a 59-35 win over Columbus Christian on Monday night.

Clark posted 19 points and eight rebounds. Locklear added 18 points and four steals for the Saints (12-3, 9-0 CCAA). Scotland Christian has now won four straight games, including one by forfeit.

Micah Dean finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Saints. Ronnie Pittman had seven rebounds.

James Riley Clark led Columbus Christian (7-5, 4-2 CCAA) with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Pacers defeat Lady Saints

The Scotland Christian girls basketball team outscored Columbus Christian by two points in the fourth quarter, but that wasn’t enough to tame the Pacers. Led by Ellie McPherson’s 34 points, Columbus Christian won 48-41. The Pacers remained undefeated (9-0, 6-0 CCAA).

Toni Farmer led the Lady Saints (2-8, 2-6 CCAA) with 19 points. Lily Cartrette added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Lindsey Newton grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Alexis Blackwell logged six assists.

Up next

The Saints will host Liberty Christian Academy on Friday night. It will be the first of two meetings between the two schools this season. They will meet again at Liberty Christian on Jan. 24.

