Scots wrestle Bucs, Falcons

ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland High wrestling team competed against Jack Britt and Seventy-First in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet on Wednesday at Richmond Senior High.

Buccaneers pull away late

Jack Britt used a string of late victories to defeat Scotland 54-30.

The Buccaneers rattled off six wins in a row after Scotland’s Marcel Martin gave the Scots a 30-18 lead with a pinfall victory in the 113-pound bout. One of those wins came by way of a Scotland forfeit, and the others were pins.

Scotland’s Nate Harrington (285 pounds) and Dalton Locklear (106) picked up wins by forfeit. Brendon Smith pinned Jack Britt’s Javier Henderson in the 170-pound class, and Devaun Hailey pinned Julian Resseguie in the 220-pound bout.

Falcons defeat Scots

In their second match of the evening, Scotland lost to Seventy-First 51-27.

Micheal Locklear picked up a victory by decision at 220 pounds, and Nate Harrington grabbed a win in the 285-pound bout. Marcel Martin earned a pinfall victory in the 113-pound bout, and Seth English won the 132-pound bout. Mark Aiken picked up Scotland’s final win of the night wrestling in the 152-pound class.

Havener’s thoughts

“We need more fight,” Scotland coach Thomas Havener said. “We’re doing better, and we’re always getting better in some fashion. Someone always pops up as doing good.

“But at this point in the season we just need to get to that extra gear. We wrestle Richmond next week, and we have the conference tournament next week. We need to bring everything together.”

Some of Scotland’s losses on Thursday happened because wrestlers were too hesitant to get aggressive, especially when they were down late in their respective bouts.

“I told the kids, If you know you’re behind, just shoot.’ Whether you lose in the first period or lose in the second period, it doesn’t matter,” Havener said. “We have to be the aggressors on the mat. We have to be consistently shooting and consistently attacking. Because when you’re not, your opponent is going to.”

The Scots will now focus on resting up before next week’s events.

“We don’t need to learn extra moves or anything,” Havener said. “We need to find what we’re good at, and just stick with it.

“And we have been. It’s just one of those growing pain nights where you go against two good teams, and sometimes you don’t bring your best and you come up short.”

