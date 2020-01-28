Fall athletes recognized

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland football player Jalin McLean (right) hugs coach Scott Barbour after accepting the football team’s Offensive Line Award. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland football player Jalin McLean (right) hugs coach Scott Barbour after accepting the football team’s Offensive Line Award. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High senior Abby Quick accepts the volleyball team’s MVP Award from head coach Mallory Wheeler. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High senior Abby Quick accepts the volleyball team’s MVP Award from head coach Mallory Wheeler. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland cross country runner Cooper Sutherland (right) accepts the Boys Cross Country Coach’s award from coach Greg Wrape. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland cross country runner Cooper Sutherland (right) accepts the Boys Cross Country Coach’s award from coach Greg Wrape.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High held its annual Fall Athletics Awards Banquet on Monday night.

Coaches from all of Scotland’s fall sports teams handed out awards to their respective squads. The awards ranged from team MVP honors to position-specific recognition.

The ceremony was preceded by a social hour at the high school.

Here is a complete list of the awards:

VOLLEYBALL

Most Improved: Kadence and Kinsley Sheppard

Coach’s Award: Asjah Swindell

MVP: Abby Quick

GIRLS TENNIS

Most Improved: Emma Lewis

Coach’s Award: Samantha Bowen

MVP: Claire Carter

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys Runner of the Year: Jackson Sellers

Girls Runner of the Year: Madison Williams

Most Improved (Boys): Hogan Hyatt

Most Improved (Girls): Carson Buie

Coach’s Award (Boys): Cooper Sutherland

Coach’s Award (Girls): Bethany Matthews

GIRLS GOLF

Most Improved: Samantha Hendrix

Coach’s Award: Ashlyn Soles

MVP: Claire Carter

BOYS SOCCER

Most Improved: Chance Byrd

Best Defensive Player: Quron McDonald

Coach’s Award: Adolfo Duran

MVP: Andrew Oswald

FOOTBALL

Offensive Line: Jalin McLean

Receiver: Trey Chavis

Running Back: Kyshaun Galberth

Defensive Line: Zymere Reddick

Linebacker: Jamari Wall

Defensive Back: Ladarius McNeill

Most Improved: Xavier McLaurin

Most Dedicated: Kendrell Sellers

Coach’s Award: Tyler Barfield

Offensive MVP: Bruce Wall

Defensive MVP: Nick Callahan

Special Teams MVPs: Matt Sellers, Savion Leak

Each team’s all-conference selections were honored as well. Volleyball coach Mallory Wheeler was recognized for winning the conference coach of the year award.

Scotland’s winter and spring sports teams will have their own awards night later this year.

Coaches present awards at annual banquet

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

