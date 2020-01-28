Fall athletes recognized

LAURINBURG — Scotland High held its annual Fall Athletics Awards Banquet on Monday night.
Coaches from all of Scotland’s fall sports teams handed out awards to their respective squads. The awards ranged from team MVP honors to position-specific recognition.
The ceremony was preceded by a social hour at the high school.
Here is a complete list of the awards:
VOLLEYBALL
Most Improved: Kadence and Kinsley Sheppard
Coach’s Award: Asjah Swindell
MVP: Abby Quick
GIRLS TENNIS
Most Improved: Emma Lewis
Coach’s Award: Samantha Bowen
MVP: Claire Carter
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: Jackson Sellers
Girls Runner of the Year: Madison Williams
Most Improved (Boys): Hogan Hyatt
Most Improved (Girls): Carson Buie
Coach’s Award (Boys): Cooper Sutherland
Coach’s Award (Girls): Bethany Matthews
GIRLS GOLF
Most Improved: Samantha Hendrix
Coach’s Award: Ashlyn Soles
MVP: Claire Carter
BOYS SOCCER
Most Improved: Chance Byrd
Best Defensive Player: Quron McDonald
Coach’s Award: Adolfo Duran
MVP: Andrew Oswald
FOOTBALL
Offensive Line: Jalin McLean
Receiver: Trey Chavis
Running Back: Kyshaun Galberth
Defensive Line: Zymere Reddick
Linebacker: Jamari Wall
Defensive Back: Ladarius McNeill
Most Improved: Xavier McLaurin
Most Dedicated: Kendrell Sellers
Coach’s Award: Tyler Barfield
Offensive MVP: Bruce Wall
Defensive MVP: Nick Callahan
Special Teams MVPs: Matt Sellers, Savion Leak
***
Each team’s all-conference selections were honored as well. Volleyball coach Mallory Wheeler was recognized for winning the conference coach of the year award.
Scotland’s winter and spring sports teams will have their own awards night later this year.
