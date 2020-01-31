Lumberton snaps Scotland’s winning streak

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Garrett McRae drives to the basket on a pick-and-roll during the Fighting Scots’ loss to Lumberton on Thursday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Garrett McRae drives to the basket on a pick-and-roll during the Fighting Scots’ loss to Lumberton on Thursday.

LUMBERTON —The Lumberton High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Scotland on Thursday night, and the Pirates remained in the driver’s seat on their way to a 73-58 win in Sandhills Athletic Conference action.

The Pirates snapped Scotland’s five-game winning streak.

Lumberton (16-2, 7-1) outscored Scotland 20-12 in the second period to take a 36-23 halftime lead. The Scots (10-8, 6-3 SAC) showed some signs of life on offense in the second half, but they weren’t able to get within less than 10 points of the Pirates.

Scotland guard Garrett McRae connected from 3-point range six times. He finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Bruce Wall notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mandrell Johnson had nine points and seven rebounds. Trey Graham added seven points and six boards.

“They were able to execute more than us when it mattered most,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “It was a tough night overall. … They were super aggressive with their defense, and they were able to turn us over in the first half. That hurt us.”

Scotland also struggled with foul trouble, and the Pirates took advantage of that by making 15 shots at the free throw line.

Jordan McNeill led the Pirates with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Jadarion Chatman added 18 points.

McRae hit a trio of three pointers to get the Scots going in the first quarter. But from the opening tip, the Scots struggled to keep up with Lumberton’s fast paced offense. The Pirates did a lot of damage in transition — that’s how they set up many of the three-point plays that helped them put away the Scots in the second half.

“A lot of our turnovers led to transition layups in the first half and in the third quarter,” Justin said. “They had a couple that were back-breaking when we got it down to 10.

“I’m proud of the kids for fighting through some of the adversity they experienced tonight. I felt like they played hard all the way through the end. We’ll be looking forward to seeing (Lumberton) on senior night.”

Scotland doesn’t have much time to recover. They’re set to play at Hoke on Friday night. Scotland defeated Hoke 66-59 in Laurinburg earlier this season.”

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Garrett McRae drives to the basket on a pick-and-roll during the Fighting Scots’ loss to Lumberton on Thursday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_7568.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Garrett McRae drives to the basket on a pick-and-roll during the Fighting Scots’ loss to Lumberton on Thursday.