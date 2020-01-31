Former NFL player Hilee Taylor encourages students to read

Contributed photo Sycamore Lane teacher Charles Gunnings, media specialist Kim Brown and Hilee Taylor pose for a photo during the ‘Read Like an Athlete’ presentation on Thursday. Gunnings and Taylor are longtime friends. Contributed photo Sycamore Lane teacher Charles Gunnings, media specialist Kim Brown and Hilee Taylor pose for a photo during the ‘Read Like an Athlete’ presentation on Thursday. Gunnings and Taylor are longtime friends. Contributed photo Hilee Taylor greets a Sycamore Lane student after his ‘Read Like an Athlete” presentation on Thursday. Contributed photo Hilee Taylor greets a Sycamore Lane student after his ‘Read Like an Athlete” presentation on Thursday.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High graduate and former NFL player Hilee Taylor stopped by Sycamore Lane Middle School on Thursday to headline the second installment of the school’s “Read Like an Athlete” program.

Taylor attended Wagram Elementary School, Shaw Middle School and Scotland High before playing college football at North Carolina. A star defensive end, Taylor was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Panthers, tallying four tackles and one sack in that span. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taylor talked with Sycamore Lane students about the importance of reading, pursuing their goals and doing well in the classroom, just like former Fighting Scot Mike Wright did during the inaugural “Read Like an Athlete” event last year.

Taylor spoke about the difficulties he had with learning to read when he was in school. He told the students to not be afraid to ask for help when they have struggles in the classroom.

“When you’re reading every word you come to, don’t be afraid to ask your teacher what the meaning of it is,” Taylor said. “When you’re at home, look up the meaning so you can get the whole context of it.

“Also when you’re reading, take your time reading as well. These are the things I didn’t really do when I was your guys’ age.”

Taylor told the students that almost everything in their lives — careers, relationships and other interactions — will involve some form of reading.

The 33-year-old came to that realization as a young man. His reluctance to improve his reading comprehension skills gradually flipped into a passion.

“Now I read so much that reading is a hobby for me,” Taylor said. “… If I don’t read now, I don’t feel good.”

He was able to make that change by developing a new habit — one that he wasn’t always comfortable with at first. But he worked on his reading skills whenever he could, and he encouraged the Sycamore Lane students to do the same.

At the end of his speech, before answering several questions from the students and distributing some free books, Taylor had the crowd repeat a single phrase: “I will get 1% better every day.”

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

