Back on track: Lady Scots rout Bucks

RAEFORD — The Scotland High girls basketball team used a big second-quarter surge to defeat Hoke 53-25 on Friday night.

The Lady Scots (6-11, 3-6 SAC) outscored the Bucks 21-7 in the second quarter. That turned what was a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter into a 28-14 halftime lead for the Lady Scots.

Scotland put an end to its seven-game losing streak.

Hoke (4-15, 0-10 SAC) dropped its eighth game in a row.

Hoke boys defeat Scotland

Hoke’s boys basketball team held off Scotland for a 63-59 win on Friday.

Garrett McRae led Scotland (10-9, 6-4 SAC) with 17 points. Scotland’s other top scorers were Mandrell Johnson (15 points) and Bruce Wall (13 points).

Hoke took control early with a 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Scots came back and eventually tied the score at 46 heading into the fourth. The Bucks (7-13, 2-8 SAC) prevailed in the final period. and they got revenge after losing to Scotland 66-59 in Laurinburg earlier this season.

Next up

The Scots will play at Seventy-First on Tuesday night (girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30).

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Scots-logo.jpg