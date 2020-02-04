Brodie Clark, Rodney Locklear lead Saints to win

LAURINBURG — In a battle of local foes, Brodie Clark and Rodney Locklear led the Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team to a 74-27 win over Christ the Cornerstone Academy on Monday night.

Clark led the Saints with 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Locklear finished with 17 points, six assists and three steals. Locklear made five of his 12 attempts from 3-point range.

Lacota Locklear added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Saints. Braden Cline tallied five rebounds and four steals. Josh Williams and Micah Dean had six rebounds apiece. Dean also had four steals. Ronnie Pittman logged five rebounds.

The Saints bounced back after seeing their eight-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 70-65 loss at Berean Baptist on Friday.

Scotland Christian’s record is now 17-4 overall and 14-0 in Carolinas Christian Athletic Association play.

Following their win at Christ the Cornerstone, the Saints had one game left on their regular-season schedule — a Tuesday night game at Riverside Christian. That will be their last game before the CCAA tournament begins on Feb. 18.

As of Tuesday morning, Clark is averaging a team-high 25.6 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 6.1 per game. Dean and Pittman both average 7.2 rebounds per contest, the highest mark on the team. Rodney Locklear is the team’s steals leader with 3.7 per game.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

