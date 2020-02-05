Saints end regular season with rout of Riverside Christian

FAYETTEVILLE — Brodie Clark’s dominant outing powered the Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team to an 85-51 win at Riverside Christian on Tuesday.

Clark finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. He made 10 of his 12 attempts at the free throw line.

Three Saints recorded double-doubles. Rodney Locklear had 13 points and 10 assists, Ronnie Pittman had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Lacota Locklear chipped in 12 points and 10 boards. Micah Dean added nine rebounds.

The Saints improved to 18-4 on the season.

Quinn Hyer led Riverside Christian with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Tuesday’s game marked the end of the regular season for Scotland Christian. SCA’s boys currently sit at the top of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Associations standings.

The Scotland Christian girls basketball team didn’t play on Tuesday. The Lady Saints finished the season with a 5-10 record, including a 5-7 mark in conference play. Antioch Christian and Columbus Christian are the top two girls teams in the conference. The Lady Saints are in fifth place.

Next up for Scotland Christian’s varsity teams is the CCAA tournament, which will be hosted by Scotland Christian. The tournament will begin Feb. 18, and it will continue on Feb. 20-22.

Scotland Christian will also host the conference’s junior varsity tournament on Feb. 11, 13 and 15.

