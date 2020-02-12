Mandrell Johnson emerges as a leader

Johnson Johnson Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Mandrell Johnson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Mandrell Johnson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAURINBURG — Spearheaded by guard Garrett McRae, the talent-laden senior class of Scotland High’s boys basketball team often gets the spotlight.

Recently they’ve been joined in the spotlight by junior Mandrell Johnson.

Johnson, a versatile perimeter player, went from being Scotland’s sixth man earlier this season to being a starter and a formidable threat on both ends of the court.

Johnson has had a stellar second half of the season. Scotland’s double-overtime win over Lumberton on Tuesday was one of Johnson’s most impressive performances yet. He finished with 22 points, and he made some crucial baskets in overtime.

With about five seconds left in the first overtime period, Johnson caught a pass from Bruce Wall and sank a corner 3-pointer to tie the score at 63 and force a second overtime.

Johnson said the Scots’ current playoff push was on his mind when he launched that last-second shot.

“If I miss this shot we’re out. If I make it we’re in. That was all in my mind,” Johnson said. “I had to put everything to the side and make the shot.”

Johnson eventually made the go-ahead shot late in the second overtime. He scored seven points in the overtime periods.

“I had to be dominant because I wanted to win. Couldn’t go to another overtime,” Johnson said.

“I had to get that game for (the seniors), because I know it’s their big senior night,” Johnson added. “They didn’t want to go out with an L, so we had to go out with a bang.”

Stepping up

Scotland coach Matt Justin called Johnson a “stud” who makes a big difference when he’s on his game, and holds himself accountable when he makes mistakes.

Those characteristics helped Johnson’s role grow in significance over the course of this season. After transitioning from the football field to the basketball court, Johnson started the year as a reliable sixth man who could create shots and distribute the ball well when needed.

Johnson truly started to blossom when he filled a spot in the starting lineup while senior guard C.J. Settles recovered from a finger injury he suffered midway through the season.

He took advantage of his move to the starting lineup. Over the past 10 games, Johnson is averaging a team-high 14.9 points per contest. In that same span, Johnson is tied for the team’s lead in rebounds (6.8 per game) and steals (2.2 per game.

“When I was sixth man I realized I had to step up and do what I had to do if I wanted to start,” Johnson said. “I had to be the bigger person to step into that role with the seniors.”

Johnson

