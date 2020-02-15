Scots to face Terry Sanford at CCS Football Jamboree

Fans who are already looking forward to the 2020 high school football season can mark their calendars for Friday, Aug. 14.

That’s the day the Scotland High football team will scrimmage Terry Sanford at the Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree. The Fighting Scots and Bulldogs will face off from 8 p.m. to 9 at Terry Sanford. That will be the second-to-last game on the second day of the jamboree.

Terry Sanford advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs last season. The Bulldogs finished with a 10-4 record, including a 7-1 mark in the Patriot Athletic Conference. Terry Sanford is coached by Bruce McClelland.

Scotland is one of six Sandhills Athletic Conference teams set to compete in the jamboree. Lumberton, Hoke, Seventy-First, Richmond and Jack Britt will also be in action.

On the opening day of the jamboree (Aug. 13 at South View), Lumberton will play Douglas Byrd at 5 p.m., Hoke will play Overhills at 6, Union Pines will face Gray’s Creek at 7, Clinton will play Pine Forest at 8 and Seventy-First will take on Seventy-First at 9.

On Feb. 14 (at Terry Sanford), Apex Friendship and Triton will scrimmage at 5 p.m., followed by St. Pauls and Westover at 6, Richmond and Cape Fear at 7, Scotland and Terry Sanford at 8, and a finale featuring E.E. Smith and Jack Britt at 9.

All scrimmages at the jamboree are full-contact. Last year, each of the scrimmages featured two halves. Both team ran 10 plays on offense in the first half. In the second half, the teams played 25 minutes of live-action football with a running clock.