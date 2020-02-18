Lady Scots’ season ends at Seventy-First

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Sierra Breeden led the Lady Scots with nine points at Seventy-First on Monday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Sierra Breeden led the Lady Scots with nine points at Seventy-First on Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland High girls basketball team’s season ended with a 49-25 loss to Seventy-First on Monday in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

In her final game with the Lady Scots, senior Sierra Breeden posted a team-high nine points. Sophomore Kadence Sheppard chipped in with seven points, and senior Asjah Swindell added five points.

After heading into halftime with an 18-13 lead, Seventy-First pulled away by outscoring Scotland 20-5 in the third quarter.

“We came out pretty flat (in the second half), and we couldn’t score at all,” Scotland coach Mallarie Snow said. “I know it kind of freaks them out sometimes when Asjah isn’t on the floor. She couldn’t start out because she had four fouls heading into the second half.

“But I was really excited and proud of how they played that first half. They were moving the ball a whole lot better. I think Seventy-First stepped up their game a little bit when it came to the second half.”

Scotland trailed 9-4 at the end of a slow-paced first quarter. The Lady Scots found their rhythm and eventually tied the score at 12 in the second quarter, but the Lady Falcons didn’t relinquish the lead.

Ayanna Williams led Seventy-First with 13 points.

The Lady Scots finished the season with a 6-17 overall record. Snow talked about how her team’s maturity improved this season.

“I know a lot of times I had to put a lot of stuff on them,” Snow said. “They had to learn a lot of things quickly. I know we’re a little behind the eight ball, but they played together. Their chemistry is really good. I liked that they started to really bond toward the end of the season. Great group of girls.”

In other SAC girls tournament first-round games: No. 1 Jack Britt defeated No. 8 Hoke 71-21; No. 4 Pinecrest beat No. 5 Richmond 54-46; and No. 3 Purnell Swett defeated No. 6 Lumberton 53-47.

