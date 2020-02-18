SAU football program hosting free combine for unsigned seniors

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University football program is hosting a free combine for unsigned seniors on Sunday.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at Avinger Auditorium. The day’s activities includes campus tours and an admissions discussion. When the combine begins, athletes will run through drills such as shuttle runs, agility tests and position-specific exercises.

Each athlete is expected to bring cleats, tennis shoes and official high school transcripts and ACT/SAT scores, as well as a copy of their insurance card.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SAU-NEW-LOGO-1.jpg