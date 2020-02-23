Boys basketball: 4A playoff field doesn’t include Scotland

The 48-team NCHSAA 4A boys basketball playoff field was announced Sunday evening, and Scotland didn’t make the cut.

The Fighting Scots finished with a 12-12 overall record. They were ranked 47th in the adjusted MaxPreps rankings, which are used in the playoff seeding process.

The last set of projections published by WRAL’s highschoolot.com listed the Scots as one of the last five 4A teams to make the field. But that was before Scotland’s first-round Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament loss last Tuesday against Seventy-First was factored in — along with other conference tournament results from around the state. Final AMPRs weren’t released until Sunday.

