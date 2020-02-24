Locklear competes at state tourney

Locklear Locklear

GREENSBORO — Scotland High wrestler Michael Locklear’s standout sophomore season came to an end at the NCHSAA state championship meet over the weekend.

Locklear, the Sandhills Athletic Conference champion in the 220-pound weight class, lost both of his bouts in the tournament. Locklear (12-6) fell to Jeffrey Palmer (36-8) by technical fall in the first round of the championship bracket. Locklear then lost a 5-1 decision against Ray Watson (33-17) of Mooresville in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Locklear was Scotland’s only state qualifier this year.

