Ring named AAC Player of the Week

ASHEVILLE — Samantha Ring of St. Andrews University and Bryant Bernard of Tennessee Wesleyan are the Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week, the league announced Monday.

This is the 15th and final edition of the weekly honors for the 2019-20 season.

Ring, a senior from Carthage, averaged 32.5 points and five rebounds through two games last week. In those two games combined, Ring shot 63.2 percent (24-for-38) from the field. The Lady Knights won both of those games.

Ring scored a season-high 33 points in St. Andrews’ win against Columbia International.

This is Ring’s first weekly honor of the season. Earlier this year, Ring became the first Lady Knight to join the 1,000-point club since St. Andrews joined the NAIA.

St. Andrews finished the regular season with a three-game winning streak. They wrapped up their schedule with a 78-74 win over Milligan College on Saturday.

Ring averaged a team-high 17 points per game this season. She also led the team in blocks (22). A reliable long-range weapon, Ring shot 39 percent from 3-point range.

