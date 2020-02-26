Next steps: Lady Scots look to bring in more players

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard (23) averaged 8.9 points and 6.7 as a sophomore this season. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard (23) averaged 8.9 points and 6.7 as a sophomore this season. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High senior Sierra Breeden (10) averaged 6.3 points as the Lady Scots’ starting point guard this season. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High senior Sierra Breeden (10) averaged 6.3 points as the Lady Scots’ starting point guard this season.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High girls basketball team took on the challenges that young, unseasoned teams typically face — growing pains, close losses and tough learning curves.

But the Lady Scots took those challenges in stride this season. Experienced players took on bigger roles, and younger players started to find their footing within the program.

Three Scotland seniors —Sierra Breeden, Miste Clark and Asjah Swindell — wrapped up their high school basketball careers this season. Breeden and Clark brought valuable experience to Scotland’s backcourt, and Swindell was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.

Several players are primed to step up and help fill the gaps those players will leave next season. The Lady Scots hope other Scotland High girls will give basketball a chance as well.

“It’s just finding more players,” Scotland coach Mallarie Snow said. “We need more bodies. It’s been a little bit of a struggle with that. We’re looking for more players to come out that really want to play and just give everything they’ve got.”

The Lady Scots finished the season with a 6-17 record, including a 3-11 mark in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Sophomore Kadence Sheppard is in position to be Scotland’s top returner next season. Sheppard averaged 8.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Sheppard had already received significant playing time as a freshman.

Juniors Alyra Parker, Joslyn Bennett and Jessica McColl had roles in Scotland’s rotation this year. Parker made a team-high eight 3-pointers this year. Parker seems to be most comfortable shooting from beyond the arc, but she is also quick enough to drive to the basket on fast breaks and pick-and-rolls. Bennett, a shifty guard, tallied the third-most steals (16) on the team this season. She could take on a bigger role with Breeden and Clark gone next winter. McColl is a vocal leader who had a small role offensively this season. Like Bennett, McColl could have a chance to step up in the future.

Freshman Natalia Rodrigues, the team’s tallest player at 6-feet-4, also got some playing time this year in relief of Swindell. She appeared in 16 games.

The Lady Scots have some big shoes to fill. Time will tell if the next generation of leaders have what it takes to steer the Lady Scots in the right direction.

Several experienced players will be back next season

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

